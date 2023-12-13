The Big Picture Captain America: Brave New World will undergo major changes, including reshoots, to deliver the best version of the sequel.

The movie will explore the challenges and different opinions surrounding Sam Wilson's role as the new Captain America.

Harrison Ford will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as General Ross, playing a significant role in the plot of the film.

Captain America: Brave New World will be going through major changes, according to Deadline. Matthew Orton, who worked as a writer and consulting producer for Moon Knight, has been hired to write additional material which is set to be filmed during the first half of next year. The movie had already wrapped principal photography, but reshoots are par for the course when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) first movie as a leading man still holds a release date of February 14, 2025, while Marvel Studios continues to look for the best version of the sequel they can deliver.

As with every Kevin Feige production, the plot of Captain America: Brave New World remains under wraps, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier left the hero in a vulnerable place. After stopping the Flag-Smashers alongside Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Wilson became the new Captain America, even if the world wasn't ready to accept him in the role first held by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). When it's time for Wilson to return to the big screen, he'll have to confront the different opinions regarding his status as the nation's top super soldier.

Captain America: Brave New World will also welcome Harrison Ford to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the actor taking over the role of General Ross after William Hurt's passing. The Hollywood veteran will be a central figure in the plot of the upcoming sequel, as the MCU continues to adapt to a world that deals with multiple realities and the consequences of Thanos' (Josh Brolin) attack. While General Ross turns into the rampaging Red Hulk in the comic books the franchise is based on, nothing has been confirmed regarding Ford's version and the potential for him to turn red in the movie.

When Does 'Captain America: Brave New World' Take Place?

Judging by how Sam Wilson will be dealing with the aftermath of the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the upcoming sequel will take place after the limited series. With Captain America focused on the minor threats of the MCU while Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) deal with the larger threats of the cosmos, audiences can likely expect a story with a smaller scale, centered around a young man creating his own legacy with the shield his friend trusted him with.

Several characters from The Incredible Hulk will be featured in the movie, even if Bruce Banner himself (Mark Ruffalo) isn't a part of the adventure. Liv Tyler will reprise her role as Betty Ross. She will be joined by Tim Blake Nelson, who will return to the role of the Leader after the villain was teased several years ago, back when he was still the mild-mannered scientist, Samuel Sterns. The stakes have never been higher for Sam Wilson, with his debut as Captain America bringing an impressive amount of danger for him.

Captain America: Brave New World premieres in theaters in the United States on February 14, 2025.