Seth "Freakin" Rollins fans hoping to catch the WWE superstar in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World are about to feel like they've been curb-stomped by the former WWE champ. Rollins, who had previously been spotted on set and was speculated to have a role in the Marvel blockbuster, has confirmed that he will not be in the final cut of the film. Photos from the set had previously shown Rollins sporting a dark robe, leading many fans to speculate that he was playing a member of the villainous (or heel stable, as he'd probably say) Serpent Society. But now, it isn't clear if his character was connected to them, or if the Society will even be part of the film in a significant way at all.

During an appearance on the Insight podcast, Rollins revealed the news while remaining tight-lipped about the details of what went down. Speaking on the podcast, Rollins was upfront about why he would be missing from the film but refrained from going into specifics.

“It releases in February. I wish it the best, but I am not a part of that film… hopefully it’s successful, but it will be sans Seth Rollins,” he shared. While Rollins didn’t provide concrete reasons for his role being cut, he hinted at the chaotic production process, which included significant rewrites and reshoots, many of which have been made public already. He explained:

“The script went through a lot of rewrites and reshoots so what I was there to do, essentially my role got either repurposed or completely erased."

Additionally, the WWE star alluded to the constraints of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), which prevented him from disclosing further details about his involvement.

Marvel's Cuts Rollins Household in a Tag Team Match

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Marvel fans have faced disappointment when it comes to Rollins’ family. His wife, fellow WWE star Becky Lynch, also had a Marvel cameo scrapped. Lynch was reportedly featured in a post-credits scene for Eternals, but her moment was removed, allegedly because it was deemed “too depressing” for audiences.

It's not too bad for Lynch though; her career is thriving. She has reportedly signed a new deal to return to WWE, having taken a lengthy sabbatical, and has recently appeared on behalf of the company at numerous Netflix and WWE promotional events in the last few weeks, with her return expected to be imminent. She's also taken a role in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, and will also appear in the upcoming Adam Sandler sequel, Happy Gilmore 2.

