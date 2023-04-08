Thanks to the continued success of the MCU, The Avengers and Captain America are more popular than ever. The leader of the Avengers over the years has been the face of endless Marvel centric merchandise including a sea of action figures and toys that have warmed many comic book fan’s inner child. One of the lead manufacturers of Marvel products has been Funko. Now the famous vinyl toy company has unveiled their new Captain America Comic Book Cover Pop that represents the character’s first appearance in the silver age.

The new pop is centered around Avengers #4 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby which saw Steve Rogers aka Captain America get unfrozen from a block of ice that he had been trapped in since World War II. The iconic hero would then team-up with The Avengers which consisted of Iron Man, Giant-Man, The Wasp, and Thor to take down Namor the Sub-Mariner. The cover of the issue is one of the most classic images in Marvel history seeing Captain America leading the charge, shield at the ready, with his fellow Avengers. The Funko Pop itself has Captain America in his classic red, white, and blue chain mail design running towards the fight with the Avengers #4 cover behind him. Like all previous Comic Book Cover Funko Pops, Captain America comes in a protective case that can be mounted on the wall.

Captain America’s Impact on the MCU

This was such an important issue in comic book history, and it would lay the foundations for the MCU as we know it today. Captain America: The First Avenger depicted the hero’s WWII adventures against the evil Red Skull. The end of that film would see Captain America “sacrifice” himself only to then get trapped in a similar block of ice. This would lead into the now legendary team-up film The Avengers which, like the comics, would see Steve and the fabled team fight Loki. The film acted as a modern amalgamation of Avengers #1 and #4. Since his MCU debut in 2011, Captain America has appeared in eight films played by the incredible Chris Evans including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: Funko Swings in With New 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Deluxe Figure and Spider-Gwen Pop! Comic Cover [Exclusive]

Captain America’s MCU Future

While Steve Rogers got an emotionally satisfying conclusion in Endgame with the character going back in time to be with the love of his life Peggy Carter, the shield lives on in Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson. Previously under the moniker Falcon after debuting in Winter Soldier, Wilson was handpicked by Steve to be the next Captain America. Although reluctant at first, Wilson eventually comes to terms with his destiny and takes up the shield. That’s depicted in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Sam’s Captain America will make his theatrical debut in Captain America: New World Order in 2024. There is no word on if Steve Rogers would make an appearance in the film, but it’s hard to believe there’s a future where Evans doesn’t return in some form as the iconic Marvel Character.

While Marvel fans anxiously wait for Captain America: New World Order to release on May 3, 2024, you can pre-order the Captain America Avengers Comic Cover Funko Pop on their website now. The figure, which will be $25, can be seen below: