The first trailer for Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War set the internet ablaze in 2017, and most of it surrounded the surreptitious reveal of Captain America's (Chris Evans) new rugged beard. Facial hair on America's clean-shaven golden boy? Planet Earth rumbled, lives were made, and hearts were broken by its majesty. Even more hearts shattered when Cap's beard vanished (or dusted? I'll see myself out) between Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. It was just too powerful an entity to last beyond one film, as much as we all could have basked in its glory for eternity.

All jokes aside, for now, Cap Beard was an expert styling choice for Infinity War in particular. The last time fans saw Steve Rogers was during the finale of Captain America: Civil War, where he cast aside his shield and broke his fellow Avengers: Team Cap Edition members out of a maximum security underwater prison. All of Team Cap had violated the Sokovia Accords, which peeved off the UN, so the full roster — Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), and Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) — went into hiding.

Captain America's Beard Is Relevant to His Character, I Promise

Image via Marvel Studios

Several years have passed by the time the events of Infinity War roll around. The film may not dive into what every Team Cap member got up to during their renegade days (the script is jam-packed as it stands), so the filmmakers employ a visual narrative shorthand to suggest the passage of time. Natasha's Targaryen-blonde bob is striking, but Steve's beard is just plain startling. The look spells out how much Steve has grown and what experiences he's endured while on the run; honestly, he's probably seen some sh*t. As silly as it might initially sound to propose this line of thought, the beard makes him feel like a lived-in person with no exposition required. The clean-cut hero decked out in all his bright colors is no more; we've got ourselves a seasoned, mature man. It's an edgy look that thematically compliments his new costume's darker tones. This Steve has learned the true gravity of warfare multiple times over. Thus, Cap Beard sets the right tone for his character at this moment in time.

No discourse about the beard can neglect its debut moment. Steve's entrance is the definition of chills, especially with Wanda and Vision on death's door. That recognizable figure cloaked in shadows behind the passing train — and then he steps into the light rocking that beard so hard it could've sunk the Titanic. When Steve Rogers shows up shield-less but that intimidating nonetheless, it's obvious that sir means business. He made Proxima Midnight (Carrie Coon), one of Thanos's (Josh Brolin) top lieutenants, take pause. (No wonder. Compared to the youthful kid he was in 2011, Steve's aged like fine wine as old as, well, his calendar age.)

Cap's Beard Makes Steve Rogers Feel More Inspiring and More Powerful

Who else is powerful enough to catch and hold a spear midair without any effort? Who else is capable of holding back an Infinity Gloved Thanos and staring straight into his eyes while yelling wordless defiance? Even Thanos is like, "Damn, bro." Cap Beard was a biological advancement that ramped up the Super Soldier Serum's powers; it's canon, the Russo Brothers told me. The beard even levels up the more than competent Natasha and Sam. Together, battling in ballet-fluid sync, the superhero trio make Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glave (Michael James Shaw) flee with their tails tucked between their legs.

Moreover, let's discuss the comfort Steve's (bearded) appearance brings his teammates. Vision's half-wicked grin and Wanda's exhausted, relieved smile say it all: for the moment, everything's going to be all right. A man who inspires that level of devotion from his friends and protects those friends without question is a man I'm following onto the battlefield for something as small as a hangnail and as big as the universe. Wakanda's beloved king T'Challa (a dearly missed Chadwick Boseman) wouldn't utter the tattooable line "get this man a shield" about anyone except Bearded Cap specifically.

And it's something to behold when Steve challenges Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt), the butthurt Secretary of State who sealed Team Cap in that underground prison. "I'm not looking for forgiveness," Steve tells Ross levelly, "and I'm way past asking for permission." Cue a standing ovation! Contrary to some popular opinions, Steve Rogers was never a rule follower. He's been anti-establishment practically since his comics debut. He will always choose what's right and merrily wave bye-bye to the government if they don't prioritize human lives. Never has this aspect of his character been more apparent onscreen than in the Civil War/Infinity War duology. Once again, Cap Beard's presence underscores that Steve is no longer accepting BS at this time, please don't call back later.

Every Little Thing Cap Beard Does Is Magic (Sing With Me!)

Image via Marvel Studios

Fandom mourns the beard's loss daily, but one must admit that its lack brings Steve's Endgame appearance full circle. The boy in the alleyway who never backed down from a bully is the last one standing against the universe's biggest bully. Controversial time-travel ending aside, moments like a half-dead Captain America stumbling toward Thanos is why I will always love and defend Steve Rogers. He's stubborn and resistant even in the face of certain death. This man will fight to his last gritty tooth and nail for the real definition of truth, justice, and the worldwide way.

Still: imagine if the beard existed during those Endgame fights. Ten out of ten, a cinematic masterpiece. Thank you, Cap Beard, for all you did for us.