It took three whole weeks, but it's finally happening. Captain America: Brave New World is no longer the lowest-grossing installment of the Captain America series. The superhero movie is set to overtake Captain America: The First Avenger's lifetime figures domestically on Monday, but has now passed the first Captain America film on the global stage. Brave New World is still among the lowest-grossing films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — the most successful film franchise in history — but it's slowly lifting itself out of a particularly tragic pool of flops.

With $176.5 million domestically and $370.7 million globally, Brave New World is just $100,000 short of overtaking The First Avenger domestically but has surpassed the first Captain America film's worldwide total. Released in 2011 as a part of the MCU's Phase One, The First Avenger concluded its global run with around $370.6 million. This was nothing to write home about, considering its reported $150 million budget, but fans seemed to like star Chris Evans in the titular role, and the movie has certainly grown in reputation since then. That being said, it was released 14 years ago, and for a contemporary superhero film to surpass its lifetime run isn't as enviable an achievement as it sounds.

Brave New World is the first Captain America movie to feature Anthony Mackie as the central character. Mackie made his debut in the MCU in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which made over $250 million domestically and more than $700 million worldwide. He returned in Captain America: Civil War, which grossed over $1.1 billion globally and more than $400 million in stateside theaters. Civil War remains the highest-grossing installment of the series. Mackie was anointed as the new Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame, which made over $2.7 billion globally.

