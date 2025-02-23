Spoiler Alert: This list includes spoilers for Captain America: Brave New World.

While the reviews for Captain America: Brave New World are hit or miss, one of the best parts about the film is undeniably the action sequences. With the inclusion of Red Hulk (Harrison Ford) and The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson), along with the new Captain America (Anthony Mackie) sporting wings, the fights in this project are super unique compared to both the rest of the Captain America franchise and the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Taking the intense, grounded action of the past films in the series and adding a high-flying element to it makes the action in Captain America: Brave New World awesome. Whether a scene features Sam Wilson surfing on a jet missile or getting his butt whopped by the overpowered villain, Red Hulk, the fights in this new Captain America film are spectacular.

6 Captain America Secures the Package From Copperhead

What a way to kick off the film!