After four long years away from the screen, Anthony Mackie finally returns as Sam Wilson in just a few days in Captain America: Brave New World and theaters around the world are already preparing for the first true blockbuster of 2025. Brave New World hits screens everywhere this Friday, Valentine’s Day, on February 14, and after taking on the mantle of Captain America in the final episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Mackie is now set to make a big screen debut as the new Captain America and Leader of The Avengers. Collider is thrilled to partner with Alamo Drafthouse to exclusively reveal a special menu crafted specifically for Brave New World, which launches Tuesday, February 11, and features four new items, two food items and two drinks.

The first item, which you’ll find in pictures below, is the Fully Equipped Dog, which is a smoked brisket hot dog layered with housemade pulled pork and topped with dill pickle pimento cheese, BBQ sauce, and crispy fried onions. It’s served up on a toasted bun with ketchup. The other food item is the Shield Spinach Salad, which combines spice-roasted beets, spinach, arugula, roasted pistachios, and caramelized goat cheese crumbles, all tossed in a roasted cherry tomato-honey mustard dressing. As for the drinks, the first, dubbed Red Hot Punch, consists of Ritual Tequila Alternative, Monin Strawberry Purée, lime juice, club soda, and firewater bitters, and the second, labeled Super Soldier Serum, features Red Bull Tropical, Liber & Co. Ginger Syrup, and lime juice. This menu will be available exclusively at Alamo Drafthouse, and you can find the closest location near you here.

Who Stars in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’?