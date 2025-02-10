Summary Anthony Mackie didn't look to any comics for inspiration for Sam Wilson's Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World.

Compassion and empathy are key values the veteran MCU actor wants the mantle and shield to represent while he carries the role.

Mackie dishes on his relationships with Harrison Ford and Danny Ramirez.

Marking his ninth MCU project (including What If…?) and his first solo movie, Captain America: Brave New World is one of the most well-deserved arcs in the entire MCU. Aside from being one of the longest-tenured actors in the franchise, Anthony Mackie has also been a crucial connective tissue throughout the almost two-decade history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe across projects like Ant-Man, Avengers: Age of Ultron, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

As he enters into his role as Captain America, he’s not looking toward any specific comic book arcs for direction – he’s using his decade-plus experience and Brave New World’s tight script to form his superhero. Mackie has made headlines recently for revealing what the mantle of Captain America means to him, puzzlingly sparking a controversy over things that are eerily similar to things uttered by close friend and predecessor Chris Evans in the past (and yet were received without similar backlash). Mackie isn’t going to let that detract from the great honor that the mantle holds, as he acknowledges the depth of empathy that Sam Wilson carries. Most importantly, Mackie impresses on the importance of the humanity of Captain America rather than his race. Check out the full interview below for all the details.

What Does Anthony Mackie Want the Shield To Symbolize During His Tenure As Captain America?

"There's a huge responsibility that comes along with that."