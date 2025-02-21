Every actor has their own way of getting ready for a role, and Anthony Mackie is no exception. During the 2022 Grammy Awards, Mackie revealed that he often gets into character by listening to certain songs. "Music is a part of my life...Every role that I play, I pick a song to represent that character, and I pick a piece of art to represent that character. So music has always been kind of the defining factor of my life and my career," he said when talking to Variety. In the case of Captain America: Brave New World, there was one song that Mackie picked out when getting into the Sam Wilson mindset. "I can't say it on camera, but it’s a Tupac song," he chuckled. Further digging reveals that the song Mackie was referring to is "Hit 'Em Up" by the late Tupac Shakur - which is funny, considering Mackie actually played Tupac in the film Notorious.

'Notorious' Focuses on Biggie Smalls’ Life – and His Feud With Tupac

Like most biopics, Notorious is more or less "the greatest hits" of the life of Christopher Wallace aka Notorious B.I.G. Where Notorious breaks away from other biopics is its structure, as it chose to open with the shooting that claimed Biggie's life before flashing back to chart his rise to fame. Eventually, it touches upon the rivalry between Biggie and Tupac, which kicked off the infamous "West Coast/East Coast" rap feud. A pivotal moment concerns one of Biggie's most iconic songs, "Who Shot Ya?" - which Tupac sees as both a diss and a reference to his being shot and mugged. Tupac responds with "Hit 'Em Up" - further stoking the flames of the West Coast/East Coast feud while striking a critical blow to Biggie's marriage. While most biopics tend to gloss over or omit certain events in their subjects' lives, the reasoning behind "Hit 'Em Up" was all too real - and it was apparently a song that Tupac sang from the bottom of his heart, as he believed Biggie was behind the attempt on his life.

Mackie also wasn't lying when he said that he couldn't sing the lyrics to "Hit 'Em Up" on television. The entire song is laced with profanity, not to mention some vicious jabs at Biggie and the rest of the East Coast Rappers. It also plays a pivotal part in Notorious; upon hearing Tupac's implications that he slept with his wife Faith Evans (played by Antonique Smith), Biggie confronts her and things escalate to the point where physical violence occurs. This is one of the more uncomfortable scenes in Notorious, as it shows just how impacted Biggie was by the feud. It's also a far cry from the scene where the two first meet, since their friendship has now soured to the point of acrimony. Despite its lukewarm reception in theaters, Notorious at least understood that words - whether spoken or sung - can have an impact on relationships.

