Captain America: Brave New World has dominated the conversation since the days leading up to its premiere, as early reviews hailed the film as one of the worst the MCU has to offer since it began with Iron Man in 2008. However, Anthony Mackie’s big screen debut as Captain America didn’t let poor Rotten Tomatoes reviews stop it from early a $180 million global haul during its box office debut, with $88 million coming from domestic earnings and $92 million from international markets. This $88 million domestic opening is more than the combined openings for the other top six biggest movies of the year, Dog Man, One of Them Days, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Flight Risk, and Wolf Man which, when totaled together, equal $83.8 million, still $5 million short of Captain America 4.

It has been reported several times during Captain America 4’s production that the cast returned to set for multiple rounds of reshoots. However, director Julius Onah shared during a recent interview with Phase Hero that there was only one round of “planned” reshoots and that news of multiple unplanned rounds of additional photography was not true. Captain America: Brave New World has racked up a reported budget of around $180 million, meaning the film will need to earn roughly $400 million to break even and turn a profit. This is a tall task, especially considering it didn’t make even half of that during its global debut, but semi-positive word-of-mouth reviews may yet help the film stretch its legs and become an MCU hit, instead of another post-Endgame blemish on its record.

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Brings Back Multiple MCU Veterans

Anthony Mackie isn’t the only long-time Marvel veteran to suit up in Captain America: Brave New World. The film also returns Tim Blake Nelson and Liv Tyler, who have not been seen in the MCU since The Incredible Hulk (2008), the second installment in the franchise that featured Edward Norton as Bruce Banner before the role was recast with Mark Ruffalo. The movie also brought on several touted newcomers to the MCU in the form of Harrison Ford and Giancarlo Esposito, the former taking over the role of Thunderbolt Ross from the late William Hurt, and the latter suiting up as the villain Sidewinder.

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters everywhere.

