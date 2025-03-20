Having played in theaters worldwide for over a month, the Marvel superhero film Captain America: Brave New World is approaching what could be its last global box office milestone. The film will likely pass the $400 million mark this weekend, as it continues to languish at the bottom of the Marvel Cinematic Universe barrel. Before it celebrates this achievement, however, Brave New World will overtake a couple of major superhero movies on the global box office charts. The film is riding on the momentum of having overtaken Captain America: The First Avenger and Black Widow globally.

With $187 million domestically and another $203 million from overseas markets, Brave New World has grossed over $390 million worldwide so far. Today, it'll overtake the $391 million lifetime global haul of Superman Returns, the mostly-forgotten 2006 attempted reboot of the Superman franchise, directed by the disgraced Bryan Singer and starring Brandon Routh in the main role. Immediately afterward, Brave New World will pass Black Adam, a mega-budget film that was positioned by its star, Dwayne Johnson, as a new chapter in the struggling DC Extended Universe. It's worth noting that both Superman Returns and Black Adam were perceived as under-performers.

Black Adam concluded its run with $393 million worldwide, against a budget that was reported to be as high as $290 million. The movie teased a potential battle between the titular anti-hero and Superman, as played by Henry Cavill. But the franchise didn't survive for too long afterward. Superman Returns, on the other hand, was sold as a sequel of sorts to Richard Donner's original classic. But its $220-million reported budget meant that it needed to perform way better to warrant a sequel of its own. Plans for a follow-up were abandoned in favor of a reboot, which ultimately went on to star Cavill.

'Brave New World' Opened to Poor Reviews