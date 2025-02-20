Marvel’s beloved star-spangled hero returns in Captain America: Brave New World, the fourth installment in the Captain America movie series. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) first donned the iconic red, white, and blue suit in the 2021 Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. This time around, he’s caught up in an international mess with none other than the newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford). While they seem civil on the surface, the two don’t see eye-to-eye, especially with the president harboring intentions of getting Sam to work for the military. But if there’s anything Sam learned from his bitter past, it’s to never trust the government — even the President.

As one of the many Marvel projects kicking off the new year, Captain America: Brave New World not only continues Sam’s legacy as the Cap but also opens up new possibilities in MCU’s Phase Five. With the movie in theaters, here’s how Captain America: Brave New World is faring at the box office.

Budget for ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ By Department

Image via Marvel Studios

The estimated budget for Captain America: Brave New World is $180 million, making it the second most expensive Captain America movie to be made. Check out how some of the funds are allocated across different departments.

Actors

Custom Image by Zanda Rice

With its global-scale popularity, it’s no secret that Marvel actors are paid in the millions. According to Screen Rant, members of the original Avengers team are paid within the $15-$20 million range (except Robert Downey Jr., who’s amassed a massive fortune of $75 million from his MCU movies alone.) However, newer faces like Chris Pratt and Paul Rudd earn somewhere between $5-$8 million.

As for Mackie, it is reported that the actor earned approximately $10 million for Brave New World. The actor has come a long way from his first brief appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron, earning a humble paycheck of $100,000.

Meanwhile, the salaries for the rest of the ensemble have yet to be revealed. Judging from their previous paychecks in other projects, audiences can assume that they’re paid in high figures, especially with a big name like Ford. Whether it’s for his Indiana Jones or Star Wars movies, he’s typically paid in the millions.

Reshoots

Image via Marvel Studios

Originally, Brave New World was supposed to be released in May 2024. However, it was then pushed to its current release date instead following the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike’s conclusion. In its early test screenings, Brave New World did not bode well with its audiences, citing major sequences that were cut out of the film. As a result, reshoots were scheduled in mid-2024.

While the cost for Brave New World reshoots isn’t disclosed to the public, as a benchmark, back in 2017, DC’s Justice League had to fork out a reported estimate of $25 million for extensive reshoots that took approximately two months. With today’s inflation, and the hiring of writer Matthew Orton into Brave New World to create additional material for reshoots, the sum should be higher.

The Costs of Promoting ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

Image via Marvel Studios

While there’s no available information regarding Brave New World’s promotional costs, the film has been reaching out to the retail sector to get the word out. Lego has introduced three new sets: the Captain America Construction Figure ($34.99), the Captain America vs. Red Hulk Battle Set ($54.99), and the Captain America and Red Hulk Double Pack ($19.99).

Apart from their Lego collab, Iron Studios celebrated Red Hulk’s MCU debut with a 1/10 scale figure priced at $229.99. Though the company hasn’t released many MCU-adjacent figures these days, they’ve continued producing Marvel Comics collectibles, including a Namor Gauntlet piece.

How Much Did ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Need to Make at the Box Office to Break Even?

Image via Marvel Studios

Generally speaking, a film would have to garner two to two-and-a-half times its budget to earn a sliver of profit. With a reported budget of $180 million, Captain America: Brave New World would need to generate at least $360 - $450 million to be in a financially comfortable situation.

Meanwhile, here’s how much the previous Captain America movies generated and their respective budgets.

Movie Budget Opening Weekend Box Office Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) $140–216.7 million $65 million $370.6 million Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) $170–177 million $95 million $714.4 million Captain America: Civil War (2016) $250 million $179 million $1.155 billion

How Is ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Doing at the Box Office?

Image via Marvel Studios

Despite lackluster reviews, Captain America: Brave New World surprisingly shook theaters with a solid box office debut. The film kicked off with $12 million in Thursday previews and earned approximately $40 million on its first full day. Over the extended Presidents’ Day weekend, it pulled in around $100 million domestically, bringing its global opening total to $180 million. Within four days, the film had already reached $193 million worldwide, showing that the Marvel flick still had what it takes despite its slow reception.

Critically, Captain America: Brave New World struggled, receiving a 50% rating on Rotten Tomatoes — the third-lowest in MCU history — and a B- CinemaScore, marking the worst audience score for a Marvel film to date. Despite this, it delivered the second-best opening for a Captain America movie, trailing only Civil War. It also outperformed The Winter Soldier and The First Avenger at launch, showing promising audience interest in Mackie’s first solo outing as Captain America.

Compared to 2025’s other major releases, Brave New World seems to be on top financially-wise, earning more in its domestic debut than the combined openings of the year’s top six films. With little competition throughout February, it’s likely to hold onto its current spot, boosting the MCU’s total domestic earnings past $12.5 billion.

How Does ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Compare to Other Marvel Movies?

Image via Marvel Studios

Captain America: Brave New World may have struggled with critics, but general audiences have shown it some love. The film currently holds a Tomatometer score of 49% on Rotten Tomatoes, placing it among Marvel’s most poorly reviewed projects alongside Secret Invasion and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. However, audience reactions tell a different story. Early viewers have given it a respectable 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes, suggesting that fans found it enjoyable despite the pessimistic critic reviews.

Coming in with a B- score on CinemaScore, this is a far fall from its preceding movies. For context, every previous Captain America film scored an A or higher, and even Marvel’s recent underperformers — Eternals, The Marvels, and Quantumania — managed a slightly better B rating. A B- score may potentially harm not just the film, but the fate of Marvel’s future projects, regarding their long-term box office potential.

One possible reason behind the low score could be the film’s technical issues. It was reported that Brave New World underwent multiple rounds of reshoots, despite wrapping production in 2023. These reshoots took place due to poor test screenings and a massive overhaul of the story following the hiring of Matthew Orton. With Orton’s additional material, Brave New World was sent into reshoots in the first half of 2024. Although the film’s reception has been polarizing, it’s a testament to how Marvel continues to become part of the conversation despite “superhero fatigue” in cinemas.