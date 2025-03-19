Now that it’s been playing in theaters for over a month, Captain America: Brave New World has surpassed yet another global box office milestone. At the time of writing, Anthony Mackie’s big-screen debut as Captain America sits at a domestic total of $186 million and an international total of $203 million, leading to its worldwide haul sitting at $389.7 million. When Disney reports the box office numbers later today for Tuesday, March 18, the film will scoot past $390 million at the global box office before likely moving past $400 million by the end of the weekend. In addition to Anthony Mackie, Captain America: Brave New World also stars Harrison Ford as Thunderbolt Ross, Giancarlo Esposito as Sidewinder, and Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/The Leader.

Captain America: Brave New World kicked off its box office run with a strong $88 million opening weekend that also led the highest-grossing weekend at the box office so far in 2025. The film earned more than five times its second-place competitor, Paddington in Peru, which also debuted domestically over Valentine’s Day weekend to $12.7 million. The fourth solo Captain America movie then fell a startling 68% during its second weekend in theaters, earning $28 million, which was still enough to claim the top spot with more than double The Monkey. Due to an alarming slide in total box office returns the last few weeks, Brave New World maintained a solid lead during its third weekend in theaters, earning nearly twice that of Last Breath, and it wasn’t until its fourth weekend that it was finally displaced by Mickey 17, the sci-fi extravaganza from Bong Joon Ho.

Marvel Has One Guaranteed Box Office Hit This Year