Captain America: Brave New World will collect one final box office milestone this weekend as it paves the way for the next Marvel movie of 2025 to hit theaters. Anthony Mackie’s debut as Captain America has grossed $197 million at the domestic box office and $211 million internationally for a worldwide cumulative haul of $409 million. The film will surge towards $200 million at the domestic box office this weekend, which it should have no trouble reaching if not by Sunday, then early next week. Captain America: Brave New World is still in the lower echelon of Marvel movies in terms of its box office gross. It has earned enough globally to pass The Marvels, The Incredible Hulk, The First Avenger, Black Widow, and Eternals, but it still needs $23 million to pass Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Brave New World kicked off its box office run by grossing $88 million domestically, the highest opening of any movie so far this year. This was more than enough to easily lift it over Paddington in Peru, which premiered the same weekend but saw only a $12 million return. The fourth Captain America movie then experienced quite a dip during its second weekend in theaters, falling 66% and grossing $28 million, holding off the newly-premiered The Monkey, the horror film adapted from the famous Stephen King novel. Captain America: Brave New World clung to the top spot at the box office during its third weekend in theaters, beating Last Breath, and it wasn’t until its fourth weekend that it gave up the top spot to Mickey 17, which earned $19 million during its debut.

Marvel Has Two More Movies Coming to Theaters This Year