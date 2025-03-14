Captain America: Brave New World has been the subject of plenty of criticism since its Valentine's Day 2025 release, with audiences and critics alike mixed in their response to the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the movie has still managed to dominate much of its time in theaters, topping the box office charts for almost all its run despite earning perhaps less than the folks behind the film had once imagined. Currently, Brave New World has earned a global total of $372 million, split between a domestic haul of $179 million and $193 million from overseas markets.

It is this domestic total that marks Brave New World's latest box office achievement, having already surpassed Captain America: The First Avenger both domestically and worldwide and taken the likes of Harrison Ford to new box office heights. Thanks to the most recent daily figures showcasing that Brave New World took home $781,000 on March 12, the latest MCU entry has now officially entered the top 100 highest-grossing action movies of all time at the US box office. Brave New World has now overtaken the former holder of the #100 spot, Men in Black 3, albeit by just over $100,000. Next in line for Cap to overtake is 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, with the coming weekend likely to see Brave New World rise to at least #90 in the list.

Alas, not every milestone Brave New World has achieved has been positive, with the movie's "rotten" 48% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes officially the second-lowest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's history, with only the universally panned Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania performing worse. In Aidan Kelley's review of the movie for Collider, his disappointment was clear, calling it "one of the weakest entries in the decades-spanning franchise," and later adding that Brave New World is, "a Marvel movie that is as frustrating as it is forgettable."

What is the Highest-Grossing Action Movie in US Box Office History?