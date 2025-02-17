After a month and a half of mostly coasting at the box office with surprising hits along the way, 2025 now has its first true blockbuster. Anthony Mackie’s Captain America: Brave New World debuted in theaters this weekend and, despite poor reviews from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, earned $180 million globally, with $88 million coming from domestic earnings and $92 million from international markets. This was the third-highest domestic opening for a Captain America movie in MCU history, beating only Chris Evans’ debut as the hero in Captain America: The First Avenger, which opened with $65 million. The more recent Captain America movies, The Winter Soldier and Civil War, opened with $95 million and $179 million, respectively, but the latter is more of an Avengers movie than a true Captain America movie, considering the stacked lineup of heroes.

Finishing in the second and third spots at the box office this weekend, but still, more than $50 million behind Captain America 4, were Paddington in Peru and Heart Eyes, the former of which made its debut to $13 million domestically and the latter earning $10 million, 20% more during its second weekend in theaters than it did during its debut last weekend. Paddington in Peru has also collected $115 million from international markets, where it has been playing in theaters for several months, while Heart Eyes has yet to debut overseas and has earned a domestic total of $21 million from its two weekends and one week in theaters. Paddington in Peru features the return of Ben Whishaw (Black Doves) to the titular role, while Heart Eyes is a slasher horror comedy starring Jordana Brewster (Fast & Furious) and Mason Gooding (Scream).

Rounding out the rest of the top five at the box office this weekend were Dog Man in the #4 spot and Ne Zha 2 at #5. The former, which is an animated comedy starring Pete Davidson and Lil Rel Howery, earned $9.7 million during its third weekend in theaters, dropping only 30% while also collecting $17 million cumulatively from foreign markets for a worldwide haul of $84 million. The latter, Nhe Zha 2, has been one of the more interesting stories of the year for those who enjoy diving into box office statistics. Ne Zha 2 holds only $7.3 million from domestic markets, but it has already amassed a whopping $1.5 billion in international markets, making it the highest-grossing movie of the year by leaps and bounds.

‘Mufasa’ and ‘One of Them Days’ Continue To Climb While ‘Flight Risk’ and ‘Companion’ Dive