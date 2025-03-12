After overtaking Captain America: The First Avenger both domestically and worldwide this past weekend, the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain America: Brave New World, is set to surpass the lifetime global haul of a recent classic of the genre. In a few days, perhaps this weekend, it'll surpass the lifetime haul of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, following which it'll set its sights on surpassing Black Widow's $380 million global haul. During the course of its run, Brave New World has overtaken several superhero titles, the most recent of which being a couple of acclaimed films.

This past weekend, the movie overtook Shazam!'s $363 million haul from 2019, Batman Begins' $356 million global haul from 2005, and X-Men: First Class' $355 million haul from 2011. The latter two films were directed by British filmmakers; Batman Begins was Christopher Nolan's first studio blockbuster. He followed it up with the billion-dollar-grossing The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. First Class, on the other hand, was directed by Matthew Vaughn, who came very close to directing X-Men: The Last Stand a few years earlier. Incidentally, both movies were also designed to kick-start new franchises, which they did. First Class was followed by X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Dark Phoenix.

Both First Class and Batman Begins were viewed as relative under-performers at the box office, having cost a reported $150 million each. But they received positive reviews. Batman Begins holds a "fresh" 85% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, while First Class sits at an 86%. By comparison, Brave New World holds a "rotten" 48% score — the second-lowest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's history, ahead of only Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In his review, Collider's Aidan Kelley called Brave New World "one of the weakest entries in the decades-spanning franchise."

'Brave New World' Is Still Among the MCU's Lowest-Grossing Films