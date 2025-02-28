Captain America: Brave New World has only been playing in theaters for a few weeks, but it has already been one of the more controversial MCU entries ever, garnering more divisive reactions than any other Captain America movie. The film was produced on a reported budget of around $180 million, giving it a break-even point of between $360-$400 million, and while it is set to pass the $300 million mark this weekend, its dreams of becoming a profit are beginning to fade. However, after recently passing The Marvels global total at the box office, Captain America: Brave New World has now also passed The Incredible Hulk’s total worldwide gross. Brave New World sits at $294 million globally, and Edward Norton’s Incredible Hulk movie earned $265 million globally.

Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross has been part of the MCU since The Incredible Hulk, previously portrayed by the late William Hurt until Harrison Ford took over the mantle upon Hurt’s passing. It’s thrilling to finally get to see the Red Hulk in action after all these years of Ross just hanging around, but it comes as a bit of a shock to fans how much of The Incredible Hulk (2008) is relevant to the story of Captain America: Brave New World. The film also returns Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns, who takes on the role of The Leader for the second act, and Liv Tyler also returns for a stint as Betty Ross, finally making amends with her father. Brave New World acts as more of a sequel to The Incredible Hulk and Eternals than The Falcon and the Winter Solider, which was the last time Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson was seen.

Where Will Sam Wilson Show Up Next?