Having completed a full month in theaters, Captain America: Brave New World slipped further down the domestic box office charts this weekend. The superhero movie had already surrendered its number one position to Mickey 17 the previous week, and faced new competition in the form of Novocaine and Black Bag this time around. Both movies out-performed Brave New World, as it approached what could be its final milestone at the domestic box office. But while it's still uncertain if the movie has enough super serum in its veins to power past the $200 million mark, it could take a moment to pat itself on the back for overtaking a trio of fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe outings.

In its fifth weekend of release, Brave New World grossed around $5 million at the domestic box office, pushing past the likes of the first Ant-Man movie ($180 million), the first Thor movie ($181 million), and the one and only Black Widow film ($183 million). Each of these movies comes with a giant asterisk. Ant-Man debuted in 2015, after fans had already witnessed the record-breaking success of two Avengers team-ups. But it was based on a decidedly smaller character, pun intended. For it to have made $180 million was a solid result; for the fourth installment in the established Captain America franchise to deliver similar results (a decade later) might not be the achievement that it looks like.

The first Thor, of course, was released back in 2011, when the MCU was hardly as popular as it is now. Star Chris Hemsworth was a largely unproven entity, and fans had only just wrapped their heads around the possibilities that the franchise had to offer. Black Widow, on the other hand, was released during the pandemic, simultaneously on the Disney+ streaming service for a premium access fee. This no doubt impacted the film's theatrical performance, but, all things considered, a $183 million haul for a 2021 release is no small feat.

'Brave New World' Is Still Among the Lowest-Grossing MCU Films