Spoiler Alert: This list includes spoilers for 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Captain America: Brave New World is in theaters, adding another chapter to the expansive MCU franchise. With Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) now lacing up the boots of Captain America in his first solo adventure, he’ll take on the foes of his predecessors with the help of his friends, new and old. This means cameos from some famous MCU faces.

One of the reasons the MCU has proven to be such a success is the sense of a shared world where, much like the comics they were based on, other heroes will drop in to lend a hand or word of advice while the star of the adventure faces their newest challenge. The cameos acknowledge how the current movie fits into a larger world where everything makes an impact on the shared Marvel universe, and the fan service doesn’t hurt either. Now that all MCU fans have had a chance to catch the newest entry, we take a look at the familiar faces who appeared in Captain America: Brave New World.

3 Tiamut

Most Recently Seen In: 'Eternals'

Image via Marvel Studios

Even though Tiamut isn’t alive, looking ominous and ending worlds, the presence of the celestial plays a small but important role in Captain America: Brave New World. The last time viewers saw Tiamut was as the Eternals fought desperately to keep the celestial from breaking free of Earth, destroying it, and killing all of its inhabitants in Eternals. Audiences see glimpses of the partially emerged Tiamut when President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) speaks at the White House, sharing the discovery of adamantium, but a much closer look happens later in the film. One of the primary action set pieces of Captain America: Brave New World involves a potential war-starting skirmish between the U.S. and Japanese military, with Captain America and Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) as the probationary Falcon involved in a dogfight to keep the peace; all above the remains of Tiamut. The eerie, partially exposed Tiamut provides a sharp visual backdrop to the aerial action, adding that Marvel flair to an important scene in the film.

The primary motivation for President Ross is the successful treaty involving adamantium, so Tiamut plays a surprisingly large role in the plot. Since Eternals has been worked into the MCU as much as the Inhumans, it was a surprise to not only see their storyline referenced but also find out that Tiamut will be the source of the MCU’s most vital metal, adamantium. Introducing adamantium through “Celestial Island” was a clever way of incorporating previous films into the larger MCU world, a move audiences will probably see more of as Disney searches for ways to establish new concepts from the properties they acquired from the Fox merger. With the merry mutants of the X-Men on their way to join the other MCU heroes, fans know adamantium plays a large role in the story of Wolverine and will conceivably turn attention away from Wakanda and their vibranium.