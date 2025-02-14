Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for 'Captain America: Brave New World'

It's time for Sam Wilson to take flight as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's new Captain America in Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World. The fourth entry in the Captain America franchise (and the 35th film in the MCU overall), Brave New World will see Sam in his first feature-length outing as the titular hero, following his journey to becoming the star-spangled hero in the Disney+ miniseries, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Sam will face adversity in many forms, from terrorists to his own government, as he seeks to unravel a nefarious global plot before it's too late.

And with a new MCU adventure comes a vast slate of characters on opposite moral sides of Sam's mission, with some stuck dead in the middle, operating in the gray area. Captain America: Brave New World features plenty of returning MCU characters, while also introducing/expanding on others as Cap enters a 'Brave New World'. Here is a guide to all the new and returning faces you'll be greeted with when you see the latest chapter in the MCU.

Anthony Mackie

Sam Wilson/Captain America