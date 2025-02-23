Spoiler Alert: This list includes spoilers for Captain America: Brave New World.

With the release of Captain America: Brave New World, people are talking. It was a highly anticipated 2025 release. Some love it and others are not fans at all. Whatever someone may feel, there are some great characters brought to life in this new Marvel Cinematic Universe entry and Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) first full outing as Captain America. Some of the best parts of each Marvel Studios film that sucks people in are the characters on screen.

Whether it's Sam Wilson taking up the mantle of his old friend, with the shield weighing heavy on his back, or a character that's making their first appearance since The Incredible Hulk, the characters in Captain America: Brave New World are some of the best parts of the movie. Here are the 10 best characters from Captain America: Brave New World, ranked.