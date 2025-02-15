The audiences have spoken, and what they've had to say hasn't been very encouraging for Marvel Studios. Opening day crowds gave Captain America: Brave New World, the latest installment in the long-running Marvel Cinematic Universe, the franchise's worst-ever CinemaScore. This comes on the heels of a poor rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, which, cumulatively, doesn't bode too well for the superhero film. Brave New World marks star Anthony Mackie's first proper appearance as the newly-anointed Captain America, following Chris Evans' retirement from the role in 2019.

According to CinemaScore, which polls audiences on the basis of how likely they are to recommend a film to others, Brave New World earned a B- grade. This is terrible for the superhero genre, which typically gets high grades from audiences. It's much lower than the A CinemaScores earned by Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, and also below the A- earned by Captain America: The First Avenger. Brave New World's rating is on par with poorly received superhero titles such as the recent Venom: The Last Dance, and the widely derided X-Men film Dark Phoenix.

Brave New World also fell short of recent Marvel misfires such as Eternals, The Marvels, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, each of which earned B grades and were perceived to have under-performed at the box office. The Marvels, in fact, is the lowest-earning MCU film of all time, but even that film managed to earn a better Rotten Tomatoes rating than Brave New World. Directed by Julius Onah, the film currently holds a 50% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is the third-lowest for the MCU, ahead of only Ant-Man 3 (46%) and Eternals (47%).

Is 'Captain America: Brave New World' the Latest Victim of Superhero Fatigue?