Marvel Studios may have received criticism over its Phase Five introduction of characters through myriad Disney+ series, but those critiques are rarely levied at the characters themselves—those such as Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel from Ms. Marvel and Danny Ramirez’s Joaquin Torres from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. While the latter wasn’t a huge focus of the six-episode series, he’s using the longer runtime of Captain America: Brave New World to really flex his wings, so to speak.

Speaking with Collider during the lead-up to the movie, Ramirez exemplifies the gleeful spirit that Joaquin Torres embodies by fanboying over the process of his suit’s design and confidently addressing the pressure of stepping into the role of his predecessor, Anthony Mackie, as The Falcon. Would that scare any normal person? Absolutely. But does it faze Ramirez? Absolutely not. In fact, he feels “pretty good” about working with his hero.

Find out more about how much Ramirez’s personal experience aligns with Joaquin Torres, what he was most nervous about in the role, and so much more in the full interview in the video above or the transcript below.

Is There Pressure Working With His Hero, Anthony Mackie?

"I get to work alongside who I'm taking the mantle from."

COLLIDER: It's a pleasure to speak with you and congratulations on donning the mantle of The Falcon.

DANNY RAMIREZ: Thank you.

How does it feel to be a superhero? And it was surreal putting on the suit for the first time.

RAMIREZ: It's insane. I think every time that I hear it, I'm like, "Wait, what?" Because experiencing it and filming it is one thing that you don't really see the ripple and the size of it because it's such a human story. The scenes themselves are really grounded scenes that obviously, when we elevate and crank that heat up, in them so in the moment that you don't necessarily see the scope and scale of it. I saw it 12 days ago, and I was like, "Whoa, okay."

Surreal?

RAMIREZ: Yeah. It's like we have something special. So it feels insane. It's chaotic. And to put the suit on, it was such a long process to fit the suit, to fit me in the right way. There's so much research. I call it the research and development period. I imagined, for whatever reason, that I was going to put on the suit that they had already pre-made. But then I was like, "Oh no, this is the process where we're making it." So it was cool to see it adjust and shape up. And some of the artists that collaborated—it was a ton of people that did either the renderings on the computer and then actualize it physically, but it's such a long process that by the time I finally put it all on, I was like, “This is my suit!” I've seen the seven different versions of, like, the webbing change between my arm and my chest. I've seen all the greaves and everything change and morph. So, it felt really like we earned it.

Nice. Do you feel like there's a legacy to live up to?

RAMIREZ: Not necessarily, because I think everyone that takes the mantle of something that came before it inherently is a different version of it. And I think specifically for me, I get to work alongside who I'm taking the mantle from. If anyone's going to course-correct me, it's him. But if he doesn't, I feel pretty good about it. I think there is a give-and-take on that.

I'm just excited that I get to work with my hero more than anything. So the pressure itself is put on by myself. I think Joaquin is really eager to prove himself, and that's where that pressure really comes from. Whereas someone that understands, that's fought in the biggest battles of all time and has seen it firsthand, understands the danger of this. I think that's where the pressure is put on, and me wanting to go out and throw down is, uh—yeah, I can’t say anymore.

Yeah, it mirrors real life a little bit, with you stepping into the role, and it's the same as the movie.

RAMIREZ: Yeah. And it's crazy to see Anthony also going through that in real life. So to me, it was just showing up on set and observing him and seeing how we move through it and then understanding that all I gotta do to be real and grounded is be present in my experience, which is: it paralleled so much of Joaquin's, and I'm so eager to, like, be like, “I can do this!” I just have to be really honest as to how I felt about it, where Joaquin was, where I am, and our similarities and differences. So it was a really fun thing to throw down for.

Joaquin Torres Steps Into a Larger MCU Role As the Falcon

"It's some of the best collections of creatives that exist."

Good, good, good. We first meet Joaquin in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but it's almost more of a tease. So, what's the process like now that you're able to flesh the character out more?

RAMIREZ: I don’t know, man. I don't know what's next. I'm just happy that I was able to really get a chance to fully show a realized person and dimension and dreams and hopes. So my dreams and hopes are to continue being able to do it. It's a lot of fun. It's some of the best collections of creatives that exist.

Absolutely.

RAMIREZ: I look at my career, and I'm incredibly blessed that the opportunities I've been given are with some of the greats. And it's almost everywhere I look. Even the worst advice from some of these people is better than some people's best advice. It's insane.

Surreal. Joaquin Torres gets some pretty significant upgrades since the last time we saw him. So what's his mindset stepping into this new role, and how does he plan on making it his own?

RAMIREZ: I think within the real big difference to me is the process that happens when you hang out with someone for more time. When we see him in the TV show, you see the moment they meet, which is scene one, right off the rip. So now we're a couple of years in, and I think that relationship is a little bit more lived-in. I know what buttons to press with him. I know what our day-to-day is like. We've done this quite a bit, so it feels as though he's teetering closer and closer to the edge of really just wanting to prove that he's worthy as a partner—not just as someone on the ground, but someone who could truly be someone's wingman at this level. So I think that's where we meet him at the start of the film, and we go on quite the journey.

Nice. Did you look to any comics for inspiration or are you sort of looking to make this character your own? Or a mix of both?

RAMIREZ: No, but I think it's a combination of both. I think the comics themselves and Joaquin in them captured such a specific energy that I think it's such a privilege to be able to draw from something. So, it's easier to be in a room and have a starting point than to completely go blank-page. So his energy in the comics is youthful and cocky. He is a little bit of a playboy in it. So I figured, all this energy and what it's like to be this confident, this young, and pair him with someone that's in the most important stage of his life. As he takes on this mantle, I tried to capture what that is and build it into Joaquin Torres in the TV show, but then from that, graduate to this moment that he, Joaquin, does have more responsibility now, and see how that manifests in that.

It's a really layered performance that comes through in the film really well.

RAMIREZ: Thank you, man. Really. Wait, did you see the whole thing?

No.

Ramirez: Oh, I can't wait. Let’s go.

How Does the MCU Compare to Danny Ramirez's Experience With Projects Like 'Top Gun'?

What's your favorite part of filming? And then how is the MCU process a little bit different from something like Top Gun [Maverick] or Assassination Nation?

RAMIREZ: It goes back into why I fell in love with acting, and I think it's really working on the material. It was breaking down scenes, Julius [Onah] and Anthony and myself, and just figuring out how we're going to do it and finding the true intent and the motivation of these characters and the relationships. I think the big difference within Top Gun and Assassination Nation really is external stuff. Because internally, I think it's the justifications and connections and the relationships people have and dreams and hopes and aspirations. That's all human cravings. It's different to be in the jet pulling G’s, but if you're grounded in what you're doing, it's similar to sprinting through something. That's my way into it. At the very least, I need to justify the real existence of everything I do.

Sure.

RAMIREZ: Which is why I was nervous for this role, actually, because there were moments that were comedic. I'm like, "I can't get to these things unless I fully justify that energy." Instead of just saying something loud, I need to rev the engine to get there. So, yeah, it's just the internal stuff, I think, are the similarities, and the external is the thing that makes it unique.

Captain America: Brave New World smashes into theaters on February 14.