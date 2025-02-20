After debuting domestically on Friday to strong box office results, Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World has broken past its first major milestone. And it achieved the feat on only its fourth day of release. The fourth installment in the Captain America series, and the first to feature Anthony Mackie in the titular role, grossed nearly $90 million in its three-day debut. This was the series' second-best opening. And on day four in theaters, Brave New World grossed another $11 million, pushing its running domestic total past the coveted $100 million mark.

The film's exact domestic haul currently stands at $101 million, while its global haul stands at $193 million. It should pass the $200 million mark by today. And when it does, it will have overtaken the lifetime global earnings of 2023's The Marvels. Objectively the biggest flop in Marvel's history, The Marvels reportedly cost $100 million more to produce than Brave New World, which comes with a $180 million price tag. This is on the lower end of the spectrum for a Phase Five Marvel film; Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 all cost over $250 million.

In the next few days, the film will also surpass the $176 million lifetime domestic haul of Captain America: The First Avenger. Directed by Joe Johnston, The First Avenger was a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase One. The movie received positive reviews, but under-performed at the box office, earning around $370 million worldwide. Released in 2014, Captain America: The Winter Solider marked Mackie's debut in the franchise; the movie made over $700 million globally. Captain America: Civil War, which has often been described as a quasi-Avengers film, grossed over $1.1 billion globally. All three films starred Chris Evans in the titular role; he retired following Avengers: Endgame.

'Brave New World' Is Among the Worst-Rated MCU Movies on Rotten Tomatoes