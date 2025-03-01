After topping the domestic box office charts for two weeks, Captain America: Brave New World is poised to three-peat across the rather quiet Oscars weekend. Not because the movie pulling massive crowds, but mainly because it hasn't had to face any competition so far. Despite the lack of obstacles, however, the fourth installment in the Captain America franchise has been experiencing a consistent decline in collections. But the movie is entering its third weekend in theaters with a couple of new feathers in its cap.

On its third Friday, the movie added $3.6 million, passing the $150 million mark domestically and the $300 million milestone globally. Captain America 4 was produced on a reported budget of $180 million, which is on the lower end of the spectrum at this stage in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's run — by comparison, most recent MCU movies have cost more than $250 million. Unlike them, however, Captain America 4 opened to poor reviews, and has now settled at a "rotten" 49% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Directed by Julius Onah, the movie marks star Anthony Mackie's first time in the titular role, which he took over from Chris Evans.

Debuting at the number two spot, this week's new release, Last Breath, is looking at a single-digit haul in its first weekend of release. The deep-sea thriller, starring Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu, made $3 million on Friday, which includes the $1 million that it made in Thursday previews. Reviews for the movie have been mostly positive; it's sitting at a 77% score on Rotten Tomatoes, in addition to having earned a promising B+ CinemaScore from opening day crowds. Audiences on Rotten Tomatoes have awarded the movie a stellar 91% approval rating.

Audiences Have a Variety of Genres to Choose From This Weekend