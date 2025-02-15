The first big tent pole of the year debuted with a bang on Friday, Valentine's Day. Despite mixed critical and audience response, Disney's Captain America: Brave New World took the top spot at the domestic box office, as expected. The movie grossed around $40 million on opening day, which includes the $12 million that it made in Thursday previews. Brave New World is eyeing around $100 million over the extended Presidents' Day holiday weekend, but these numbers could be front-loaded, considering the response that the film has garnered.

Produced on a reported budget of $180 million, Brave New World is currently sitting on a 50% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes; this is the third-lowest score for any Marvel Cinematic Universe film yet. Opening day audiences, too, were unimpressed with the superhero film. They awarded it a disappointing B- CinemaScore, which happens to be the worst-ever for an MCU title. Directed by Julius Onah, Brave New World will have to battle dwindling audience interest as it progresses in its run. On a positive note, the film's opening day haul is higher than those of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: The First Avenger.

At number two, Paddington in Peru debuted with around $5 million, which includes the $600,000 that it made in Thursday previews. Unlike Brave New World, Paddington 3 has received excellent reviews. The movie debuted with a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and a fantastic A CinemaScore. Paddington 3 is expected to gross around $15 million over the extended weekend, and around $12 million across the traditional three-day frame. The Paddington movies have made nearly $600 million worldwide, and the third installment is debuting domestically after having already made over $100 million in international markets.

Family Films Dominated the Top Five List at the Box Office