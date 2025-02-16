Despite mixed critical and audience response, the big-budget superhero film Captain America: Brave New World delivered a massive haul in its domestic box office debut. The film grossed just under $90 million in its three-day opening weekend, with projections putting the film's four-day extended Presidents' Day frame at over $100 million. This is the second-best debut for the Captain America series, and a rather strong result for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has been going through a bit of an uncertain period lately.

Captain America 4's opening weekend haul was higher than the debut grosses of Captain America: The First Avenger and Captain America: The Winter Soldier. That being said, reviews for the film were inferior to not only the three previous Captain America films but most of Marvel's output. The movie currently holds a 51% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, which is the third-lowest in the MCU's history. It also earned a B- CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which happens to be the worst grade that a Marvel movie has ever received on the polling platform. This could impact its performance in the long run.

Debuting at number two after a stupendous overseas performance, Paddington in Peru is looking at around $16 million for the extended holiday weekend and around $13 million for the traditional three-day frame. Armed with excellent reviews, the film has already amassed over $100 million from overseas markets and is hovering around the $150 million mark worldwide. Paddington in Peru is the third installment of the beloved children's franchise, based on the books by Michael Bond. The two previous installments, Paddington and Paddington 2, grossed a combined total of around $600 million worldwide and earned exceptionally positive reviews.

A Holdover Release Blew Up on Valentine's Day