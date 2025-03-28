Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World has now been in theaters for over six weeks, and with the dust settling on its theatrical run, it's clear the movie has underperformed. Compared to many of the other movies in the MCU, Brave New World has flattered to deceive with many of its box office accomplishments and is officially the third-worst-performing entry in the last 10 theatrical outings. Nevertheless, the movie looks set to hit one final box office milestone by the end of the coming weekend, with the $200 million target from US theaters a real possibility.

Currently, Brave New World has accumulated $402 million worldwide from a domestic haul of $193.3 million and $208.8 million from overseas markets. With less than $7 million separating it and the aforementioned milestone, it is possible that the gap can be bridged before the end of Sunday, March 30. However, in the previous box office weekend, Brave New World only managed just over $4 million from domestic theaters, with its lowest per-theater average of its entire run so far. What the movie does have on its side is the recent Doomsday cast announcement, with a sequence of chairs taking the world's attention and perhaps putting some eyes back on Brave New World.

Beyond box office underperformance, Brave New World has also struggled to capture the imaginations of audiences or critics. Officially among the worst-rated MCU movies of all time, Brave New World is the owner of a poor 49% critical score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. However, it seems audiences don't quite agree with this assessment, having given the movie a much-improved 79% rating on the same platform. In Aidan Kelley's review of the movie for Collider, he gave the film a 4/10, calling it "one of the weakest entries in the decades-spanning franchise," and later adding that Brave New World is, "a Marvel movie that is as frustrating as it is forgettable."

Who Stars in 'Captain America: Brave New World'?