As it nears a month of release in theaters worldwide, the superhero film Captain America: Brave New World has clocked another milestone at the box office. The movie had a relatively solid debut, grossing $100 million domestically in its extended opening weekend, but has since struggled to maintain momentum. Brave New World made the most of low competition in the first three weeks of its run, before being beaten by Mickey 17 this past weekend. But despite the blow, the movie managed to notch a couple of major new victories. Only a day after it overtook Captain America: The First Avenger globally, it replicated the achievement at the domestic box office as well.

Brave New World passed The First Avenger's $176 million domestic haul on Monday, having surpassed its $370 million global haul a day prior. That being said, the movie was released 14 years after The First Avenger, which raises several caveats to its latest achievement. For starters, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has emerged as the highest-grossing film franchise in cinema history in the last decade or so; it was all but a glimmer in studio president Kevin Feige's eye back in 2011. Plus, if one were to account for inflation, there would be no comparing the actual viewership that The First Avenger and Brave New World attracted.

On a positive note, however, Brave New World is slowly making its way out of a rather tragic pool of MCU movies, which includes The Marvels and The Incredible Hulk, both of which grossed under $300 million worldwide. Next, it'll overtake the $380 million lifetime haul of Black Widow, which isn't saying much, seeing as the film was released day-and-date on the Disney+ streaming platform for a premium fee during the pandemic. Unlike the very expensive Black Widow, however, Brave New World is said to have cost a reported $180 million, which offsets its under-performance to a degree.

'Brave New World' Opened to Poor Reviews