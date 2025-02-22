Captain America: Brave New World may have opened to mixed reviews, but it seems like audiences want more grounded superhero ventures. At least, a sensible mix of reality could balance out the cosmic, multiversal misadventures. Starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, the new and official Captain America, the film follows a mysterious insurgence infiltrating the early days of President Ross' administration. Harrison Ford fills Ross' shoes after the late William Hurt, who debuted in the role in 2008's The Incredible Hulk and played him throughout the MCU's Infinity Saga.

Despite his ground-shaking transformation into the furious Red Hulk, Brave New World largely keeps its promise of Earthbound realism. That is until the end-credits scene, which reminds us that the MCU is an interconnected web, foreshadowing the future of the Multiverse Saga that will culminate in Avengers: Secret Wars. While the brief scene likely seemed like a mere teaser, it may have revealed more about the upcoming plot than you realized.

The Leader Makes a Grave Prediction in 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Image via Marvel Studios

At the end of Captain America: Brave New World, Ross has resigned from the presidency and complied with imprisonment on The Raft. Meant to house even the most powerful meta-humans, The Raft floats in a remote deep-sea location. Sam Wilson visits Ross, bringing along an amend-making guest: Ross' daughter, Betty (Liv Tyler). However, after the credits, we see that Sam makes one more stop before departing.

Sam approaches the cell of Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson), aka The Leader, who has also been imprisoned on The Raft. In the brief exchange, The Leader makes a rather grim and definitive prediction. He's a master of calculations, statistical analysis, and manipulation. He warns Sam of a clash with "others," an impending war with other worlds that's on the way. With the MCU's upcoming slate, it's safe to assume that he's referring to the multiverse and the impending incursions that lead to Avengers: Secret Wars' central conflict. As explained in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, an incursion is when the separation between two or more universes crumbles and causes a catastrophic collision.

The Leader May Have Purposefully Been Imprisoned on The Raft

When Wilson meets with him, he may seem like he's been utterly defeated — a mere prisoner on the most secure meta-human detainment facility on Earth — but Sterns likely has more up his sleeve. The Leader may have wanted Sam to think he allowed himself to be captured to finalize his plot to unleash President Ross' Red Hulk. What if The Leader specifically wanted to be taken to The Raft?

This man has been stirring for years, ever since The Incredible Hulk, where a wound on his forehead was contaminated with the blood of Bruce Banner (Edward Norton). Contained, manipulated, and his condition exacerbated by Ross, Sterns morphed into The Leader, whose intuition and intellect may go vastly beyond expectations. In the MCU, The Raft has been able to contain Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). The Leader, aware of its resilience and capability, might view The Raft not as a prison, but as a refuge, and the lore of Marvel Comics supports this theory.

The Raft Could Be the MCU's Version of the Life Rafts From Marvel Comics