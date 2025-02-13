Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Captain America: Brave New World may not be soaring high with critics (as shown by our own review of the film), but it's still likely going to be another moneymaker for Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Being one of the franchise's veteran figures at this point, Captain America (Anthony Mackie) successfully flies through another cataclysmic disaster, putting a stop to the plans of The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson) and helping a hulked-out Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford) see the error of his ways. As the credits roll, Sam Wilson proves beyond a reasonable doubt that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) made the right choice by choosing him as his successor.

That being said, this is a Marvel movie after all, so you had better believe that there's something special waiting at the very end of the credits. It's a scene that directly seems to set up the events of the next Avengers film, which, believe it or not, is just a year away. For a full explanation of what the scene is and what it implies, read below to find out.

Samuel Sterns Predicts a Multiversal War in the End-Credits Scene

As infamously brilliant as the villain supposedly is, not even Samuel Sterns (AKA The Leader) is able to outwit Captain America, as the criminal mastermind and political terrorist has no choice but to turn himself in. Now a prisoner of The Raft, it's only fitting that Sam visits his rival to see how he's holding up, but it's likely not going to be as constructive and wholesome as his talk with Thaddeus Ross. That being said, it's hard to imagine Sam would be able to predict what the sinister foe would tell him next.

Even though his plan to start a war between America and Japan as well as his backup plan to have Red Hulk destroy Washington D.C. may have failed, The Leader doesn't seem to be upset about his failures. Evidently, that seems to be because something much worse is coming, that being the potential of other universes and dimensions colliding in a manner that will change and destroy just about everything about the MCU as we know it. How exactly Stern is able to predict a cataclysmic event like this isn't entirely clear, but the man's brilliant intellect and knack for predictions certainly cannot be understated. Plus, Sterns even implies that multiple worlds are at play here, meaning that Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) may not be the only unique enemy facing The Avengers in the future.

What Does 'Captain America: Brave New World's End-Credits Scene Reveal About the MCU's Future?