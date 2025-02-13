Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Captain America: Brave New World'Marvel's busy 2025 season has begun with Captain America: Brave New World, which is off to a bit of an iffy start with its opening weekend. While the fourth Captain America movie is projected to make almost $200 million in its first days, the film has also taken a Red Hulk-level pounding from critics, currently being among the lowest-rated MCU movies on Rotten Tomatoes alongside Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Eternals. Those three films are also the only MCU movies to have a "Rotten" score on the site.

Still, that hasn't stopped the embattled installment from pushing the MCU along. Here, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) faces his greatest threat yet since becoming the new Captain America. Not only does he have to deal with a tenacious new president, Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford), but he also has to stop a criminal conspiracy led by The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson). It's a difficult task for even the most seasoned Avenger, but does Sam have what it takes to face this problem head-on? Read on to find out how his latest story ends.

Sam Gets a Pep Talk From an Old Friend

Sam Wilson does succeed in stopping The Leader's plan to pit the U.S. and Japan against each other in a dogfight over the Celestial reserve, but at a grave cost. His trusty sidekick, Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) was critically injured in the fight and is now fighting for his life in the ICU. This causes Sam to once again question his credibility as the new Captain America, but thankfully, he has a visitor who offers some encouraging words — Bucky Barnes, played once again by Sebastian Stan. The Winter Soldier gives his archenemy-turned-best friend a pep talk before he has to leave to get back to his campaign for a U.S. Congress seat.

Unfortunately for Sam, there's no rest for the wicked. Outside the hospital, he once again comes face-to-face with The Leader, who isn't happy that his plans for a global war were thwarted. Surprisingly, the villain is there to surrender, as that's the only logical probability for him. However, he tips off Sam that he has a contingency, and as he's taken into custody, it's clear that the President is in serious danger (or maybe a danger to everyone around him).

President Ross (Red) Hulks Out