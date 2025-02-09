Starting a whole new era for the star-spangled superhero, Captain America: Brave New World – after numerous delays and reshoots – finally comes out on February 14. Contrary to Thor: Love and Thunder, where both Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth’s versions of Thor had equal starring weight, this film will put Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson in the sole spotlight, having barely any ties to Chris Evans’ trilogy. But, of course, this is the MCU, and though there might be no Bucky or Peggy Carter, connections to several previous works will come into play. Here’s what you need to remember from the MCU to get the full picture of the penultimate entry of Phase 5.

Where Did We Last See Captain America Before ‘Brave New World’?

Sam will start this new adventure fully donning the Captain America suit, but the journey there has been rocky. Even after Steve himself gives him the shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Sam still didn’t feel worthy, and donated it instead to the Smithsonian. In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the shield is given to John Walker (Wyatt Russell) by the government. After a shortened and catastrophic run, Walker is demoted and Sam accepts his fate as the new Captain America – with a stunning suit to go with.

Many elements from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be the backbone of this film. Returning from the six-episode series is Danny Ramirez’s Joaquin Torres, who has apparently fixed Sam’s damaged wingsuit, and will now don the mantle of the Falcon. Also reprising his role is Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, a former black super soldier who faced erasure from history – and received due recognition at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Last but not least, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky isn’t returning, but his absence might be addressed, given he’s set to appear along Russell’s Walker in Thunderbolts*.

What Other MCU Characters Are In ‘Captain America: Brave New World’?