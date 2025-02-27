Outside the loudest parts of the fan base, people seem to enjoy Captain America: Brave New World. It's not a perfect film at all, but it's not terrible either. Many consider it a very middle-ground step in the right direction for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But, as stated, it's not perfect and, because of that, it's led to negative reviews. The MCU may have a tendency to be overcriticized post-Avengers: Endgame, but there are parts of Captain America: Brave New World that do warrant more negative reactions.

There are some more invalid reasons for the film's reception, but there are just as many valid ones that keep it from being better than the other three films in this franchise. If it does one thing, it shows that Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is Captain America in the best way, which makes it feel like Mackie deserved much better than the film he got.