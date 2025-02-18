Captain America: Brave New World has already been one of the more divisive MCU entries in the post-Endgame saga of the MCU, but the film still found success at the box office during its debut weekend in theaters. The fourth Captain America movie starring Anthony Mackie opened with $87.8 million at the domestic box office and $92.4 million from international markets for a worldwide total of just over $180 million, which is reported to be around the same as the production cost for the film. The success of Brave New World has helped lift the Captain America franchise, which was previously led by Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, past the $2.4 billion mark globally, finally moving off its $2.2 billion total where it had been since the last Captain America movie in 2016.

Captain America: Brave New World had the third-highest opening for a Captain America movie, with its $87 million domestic total beating only Captain America: The First Avenger, which came in Phase 1 of the MCU and opened with $65 million, finishing with $370 million globally. As for the other two Captain America movies, they hold nearly $2 billion in collective gross between them. Captain America: The Winter Soldier opened to $95 million at the domestic box office in 2014, and it finished its theatrical run with a whopping $714 million worldwide. Then there’s Captain America: Civil War, which plays more like an Avengers movie with its stacked cast. However, the film opened with $179 million domestically, more than double that of Brave New World, and it left theaters after accruing more than $1.1 billion globally.

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Ties In With Two MCU Movies

Fans have been clamoring for more connectivity from the MCU over the last few years, and Marvel certainly delivered that with Brave New World, even if it wasn’t what we had in mind. Brave New World serves as a sequel to The Incredible Hulk, even bringing back Tim Blake Nelson and Liv Tyler as Samuel Sterns and Betty Ross, while also introducing Harrison Ford as the new Thunderbolt Ross. The movie also directly ties in with Eternals, the controversial 2021 MCU entry, by not only referencing but featuring the giant Celestial Tiamut as an integral part of the film.

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

FIND TICKETS