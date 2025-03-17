Giancarlo Esposito plays a great villain across many fan-favorite franchises. From playing Gus in Breaking Bad to playing Stan Edgar, top boss of Vought International in The Boys, to his turn as Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian – he’s a chameleon that adapts to each kind of narrative easily, establishing his acting prowess. He also tormented the new Captain America (Anthony Mackie) in Brave New World as Sidewinder, but in a new interview with Empire Magazine (Via ScreenRant) the actor revealed how he was set to play another character before the reshoots and creative overhaul bid him to play Sidewinder.

"It was supposed to come out in March of 2024, and they decided they wanted to make some changes,” Esposito explained of all the reshoots that the movie went through. He revealed that he was set to play King Cobra before the creative overhaul. “I was on the phone with [producer] Nate Moore, who prepped me to be, possibly, a character called King Cobra.” The actor further revealed he loved the idea of playing King Cobra, “because if I'm walking around the neighborhood, African-Americans go, 'What's up, King?' I love it. They call me King, baby! I mean, that's the highest honor.” However, when it came to reshoots due to changes in the studio's creative vision, his character too underwent some significant changes,

“But as it turned out, there [are other Kings] in the Marvel world, and this was connected to the Serpent Society — they were going back to the comics and trying to figure it out, and Nate said, 'We can give you all the characteristics of King, but we think he should be Sidewinder.' And they spoke about creating a character that was really grounded, in a mercenary fashion. They wanted to ground the movie when they went back in to do some additional shooting, and their focus now was on this additional character. So it was a bit of a whirlwind for me. I focused myself and I went in there and knocked it out. (...) And I'm hoping to be in this universe a little longer."

'Captain America: Brave New World' Has Had Mixed Reactions

The movie introduced Sam Wilson as the new Captain America in the MCU, before titles like Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, compel him to put a new team of Avengers in place. Brave New World has earned a global total of $372 million, split between a domestic haul of $179 million and $193 million from overseas markets. But compared to other releases in the franchise, the turnout has not been so effective. The film has a 48% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which makes it the second-lowest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's history.

