Giancarlo Esposito will play Sidewinder, leader of the snake-themed villain group Serpent Society in Captain America: Brave New World.

Esposito's portrayal of Sidewinder appears to be a grounded, naturalistic version with potential ties to mysticism in the MCU.

Captain America: Brave New World, the fourth film under Cap's banner and the first with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson at the helm, hits theaters in February 2025. Details have been gradually pouring in, with the largest wave of news coming from Marvel Studios' Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The latest trailer and promotional poster tease the massive hand of Red Hulk (Harrison Ford's Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross) gripping Captain America's shield, but that won't be the only threat Sam faces. Added to the film during re-shoots earlier this year, Giancarlo Esposito joined the cast as an unnamed character. Well, we finally know who Esposito is playing: Seth Voelker, a.k.a. Sidewinder, but who exactly is the snake-like villain? Let's dig into his Marvel Comics' origins and check what Esposito has to say (or has been allowed to reveal) to see where the King of the Serpent Society may fit into the Multiverse Saga.

Who Is Giancarlo Esposito's Sidewinder in Marvel Comics?

First appearing in Marvel Two-in-One #64, Sidewinder is a mantle that's been held by more than one individual, much like Captain America. The original Sidewinder (and the one Esposito will be portraying) is Seth Voelker, an economics professor who swiftly turned to crime. When he was done teaching, he worked for the Roxxon Oil Company, one of Marvel's recurring, often sinister fictional corporations. Roxxon sent Sidewinder to steal the Serpent Crown, a mystical artifact of the serpent deity called Set. He was successful, even beating The Thing and the Scarlet Witch to retrieve it. However, he would soon part from Roxxon and form his own criminal hive. Sidewinder, named after the sidewinder horned rattlesnake, evidently has a deep affinity for the serpentine. He named his organization the Serpent Society, derived from an earlier Marvel group called the Serpent Squad. Populated with other snake-like villains, the group would reign for years to come and become an ever-present headache for heroes like Captain America.

'Captain America: Brave New World' Finally Brings the Serpent Society to the MCU

The Captain America franchise has undergone some of the MCU's most dynamic changes along its journey. An ultra-genuine initial outing, The First Avenger, jumped straight from the pages of early Marvel Comics. Its follow-up, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, brought directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo into the fold, where they'd shift to a grounded, spy-thriller feel and become mainstay figureheads of the MCU. (They are back to direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.) Captain America: Civil War essentially served as the third Avengers movie, and we'd lose Steve Rogers a few years later in Avengers: Endgame. Finally, in one of the first Disney+ ventures, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier officially passed the title of Captain America to Sam Wilson.

Even Sam's first lead film has seen several changes in its creation, including a well-decided subtitle switch from New World Order to the Brave New World we have now. Giancarlo Esposito's involvement in the upcoming film reminds us of another Captain America bait-and-switch pulled on us ten years ago at SDCC 2014. Unveiling the MCU's Phase 3 lineup, Kevin Feige announced Captain America: Serpent Society, but it turned out to be a prank, with Robert Downey Jr. joining the stage and the true title, Civil War, being revealed. Well, it's all come full circle, with the Serpent Society finally entering the MCU.

Fittingly comprised of several snake-themed villains, the Serpent Society is usually depicted with Sidewinder at the helm. Black Mamba, Asp, Bushmaster, Anaconda, Diamondback, Princess Python, and, of course, Madame Hydra / Viper (you see the theme) are just a few of the snake-adjacent ne'er-do-wells associated with the Serpent Society. Sidewinder garnered loyalty from the members and assured them protection thanks to his one consistent non-human power: the gift of teleportation, granted to him by his special cloak. Should any of the Serpent Society be captured, Sidewinder promises to teleport into their captivity and rescue them.

How Will Giancarlo Esposito's Sidewinder Fit into the MCU?

It's probably safe to say Esposito's Sidewinder won't sport the scaley costume, complete with a red mask, spiny frill, and full-on spandex. Although, you never know. We did get Hugh Jackman in his comic-accurate garb after over two decades thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine. It's likely Esposito's Sidewinder will evolve in projects down the line. Brave New World is already bloated with characters and narratives to juggle. Ross, now President Ross, and his transformation into Red Hulk will surely occupy a great deal of space, both physically and in terms of runtime. Betty Ross (Liv Tyler), President Ross' daughter, is set to return, along with Tim Blake Nelson's return as Samuel Sterns / The Leader. Furthering the renaissance of The Incredible Hulk, it looks like Mark Ruffalo's Hulk may be returning, too. This reveal by Mackie makes us wonder if Ruffalo accidentally spoiled his role in the movie, as it was reported that he "misspoke."

Esposito appears to embody a more naturalistic, grounded version of Sidewinder, in line with a Captain America sequel that leans back onto the vibe of The Winter Soldier. "I think there's such great, creative minds in the MCU that have decided to go back in the great cycle of comics to create Seth Voelker and the Serpent Society," Esposito told Entertainment Weekly. "I like it because he's a complicated guy who didn't start in a nefarious way. He came to this in a different way, which will hopefully unfold." Sidewinder's connection to the Roxxon company, which has popped up in Easter eggs throughout the MCU, opens plenty of doors. If we want to dream, his affinity for mystical artifacts and his ties to ancient deities could easily roll into a second season of Moon Knight. However he develops, we can confidently expect a stellar performance from Esposito.

Captain America: Brave New World releases in the U.S. on February 14, 2025.