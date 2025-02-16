Last year's Deadpool & Wolverine was something of an anomaly, delivering huge box office results at a time when general audiences didn't seem to be too interested in superhero movies. But this growing apathy was reflected, once again, in the poor audience response that this week's Captain America: Brave New World opened to. The fourth installment in the Captain America series earned some of the weakest reviews in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's history but appears to have shielded itself against them in its debut weekend. The movie topped the domestic charts and delivered an impressive haul internationally as well.

Captain America 4 grossed just under $90 million across its three-day domestic debut, with projections for the four-day Presidents' Day holiday frame at over $92 million. In overseas markets, the movie is estimated to have generated over $100 million, for a cumulative global box office debut of $180 million. The number is expected to hit $192 million by Monday. Captain America 4 was produced on a reported budget of $180 million, which is on the lower end of the spectrum for recent Marvel movies. For instance, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania cost around $350 million to produce, while films such as Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 both cost around $250 million.

Ant-Man 3 under-performed at the box office, and remains the worst-rated film in the MCU's history, according to the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. But Captain America 4 isn't too far ahead of it. The movie currently holds a 51% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but more problematically, earned a B- CinemaScore from opening day audiences. This is the worst-ever grade that an MCU film has received since the franchise's inception in 2008. In his review, Collider's Aidan Kelley described Brave New World as "one of the weakest entries in the decades-spanning franchise."

Anthony Mackie Makes His Theatrical Debut as Captain America