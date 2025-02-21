Despite extremely mixed reviews, Captain America: Brave New World still opened with a haul at the box office last weekend, and the film is set to pass another major milestone today. Brave New World, which features the big-screen debut of Anthony Mackie as Captain America, currently sits at $106 million domestically and $92 million internationally for a $198 million global total. When the next batch of numbers come in, Brave New World will certainly scoot right past $200 million with ease, as it most recently earned $11 million on Monday and $6 million on Tuesday. Brave New World has already helped lift Mackie higher on the list of the highest-grossing movie stars ever, and it even moved Harrison Ford past one of the biggest movie stars of all-time at the box office.

It’s an interesting time to be a fan of the MCU right now, which is certainly in a rut, so obviously so that Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) even jokes to Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in Deadpool & Wolverine that he’s joining the MCU at “a bit of a low point.” Marvel experienced a peak unlike any other franchise with Avengers: Endgame, a film that built up so much anticipation that it earned more than $1 billion at the box office during its opening weekend alone. Marvel has only had two movies do that in the Multiverse Saga: the aforementioned Deadpool & Wolverine and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The biggest complaint against the MCU the last few years has been the lack of connected stories, and only time will tell if Marvel has done enough to fill seats to the same level it’s accustomed to for its upcoming Avengers movies.

Who Is the Next Avengers-Level Threat?

It may have taken The Avengers two movies to do so, but the previous team went toe-to-toe with Thanos in Infinity War and Endgame before coming out on top, even though it meant sacrificing Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). The next threat on deck for The Avengers is Doctor Doom, who will also be portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Doomsday has been set for release on May 1, 2026, and Secret Wars will follow on May 7, 2026.

Captain America: Brave New World is still playing in theaters everywhere.

