Despite mixed reviews, Captain America: Brave New World is putting together a strong performance at the box office. The superhero movie achieved a couple of major milestones as it completed a week in theaters, passing the $100 million mark domestically and the $200 million mark worldwide. In doing so, Brave New World also overtook the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest bomb, The Marvels. Directed by Julius Onah, Brave New World marks star Anthony Mackie's theatrical debut as the titular character; it's a mantle that he took over from Chris Evans.

With $109 million domestically and another $92 million from overseas markets, Brave New World's cumulative global haul stands at $202 million after around a week in theaters — it debuted in select overseas markets a couple of days before being released domestically. This puts Brave New World just ahead of The Marvels, which concluded its run with $199 million globally a couple of years ago. Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels was released during a particularly rough period for the MCU, with the audience showing noticeable disinterest in certain projects. What hurt matters more was the fact that The Marvels cost a bomb to produce.

The movie's reported budget stood at over $300 million, making it the formidable franchise's first outright box office disaster. Brave New World comes with a reported price tag of $180 million, which is on the lower end of the spectrum for tent pole superhero films. For instance, even Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — another box office disappointment — is said to have cost over $300 million to produce. Quantumania, which earned over $470 million worldwide in the same year as The Marvels, remains the worst-rated MCU film of all time, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 47%.

