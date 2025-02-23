Having completed one week in theaters worldwide with relative success, Captain America: Brave New World entered its sophomore frame on a mixed note. The superhero movie witnessed a hefty drop domestically but continued to power through in overseas markets. Captain America 4 had already hit the $200 million mark before entering its second weekend, and now, the film has passed a new milestone globally after 10 days of release. Directed by Julius Onah, Captain America 4 marks the theatrical debut of star Anthony Mackie in the titular role, which he took over from Chris Evans in 2019.

With a little over $140 million domestically and another $148 million from overseas markets, Captain America 4's cumulative global haul now stands at $289 million. The movie was produced on a reported budget of $180 million, which is on the lower end of the spectrum for superhero tent poles. For instance, The Marvels reportedly cost over $300 million to produce, as did Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Captain America 4 recently overtook The Marvels' entire global haul, but the film has big shoes to fill; it's coming on the heels of Deadpool & Wolverine, which it still trails by around $1 billion.

These are strange times for Marvel Studios, with a string of under-performers peppered with breakout hits. Even after Deadpool & Wolverine's massive success last year, it's still unclear if audiences have re-invested in the world's highest-grossing film franchise. And Captain America 4 is underperforming, if anything, especially in comparison to the series' second and third installments — Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War — which made over $1.8 billion worldwide combined. It is, however, a foregone conclusion that the movie will soon overtake the $370 million lifetime global haul of Captain America: The First Avenger, but the landscape has changed drastically since 2011.

'Captain America 4' Was Met with Mediocre Reviews