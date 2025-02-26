The MCU has become a much more divisive franchise over the last few years since the release of Avengers: Endgame, and the box office results have, at times, shown fewer people are willing to head to the theater for just any Marvel movie. The first MCU installment to kick off 2025 is Captain America: Brave New World, which carries a reported budget of $180 million and stars Anthony Mackie in the lead role as Sam Wison/Captain America. Brave New World recently dropped 68% during its second weekend in theaters, and after earning another $1.7 million on Monday, February 24, the film has officially crossed $290 million at the global box office, now setting its sights on $300 million, which it is expected to pass before the weekend.

Captain America: Brave New World needs around $400 million to break even, and while it’s impossible to rule this out, the 68% drop between its first weekend and second spells trouble for the box office future of the superhero tentpole. Brave New World opened with $88 million at the box office over Valentine’s Day weekend, marking the third-biggest debut for a Captain America movie ever, beating Captain America: The First Avenger but falling behind both The Winter Soldier and Civil War. The film has, however, helped stars like Mackie and Harrison Ford take their box office totals to the next level, moving them higher on the list of the highest-grossing stars. In addition to Mackie and Ford, Brave New World stars Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez, and Giancarlo Esposito, and the film was directed by Julius Onah.

‘Brave New World’ Is Far From the Only MCU Movie in 2025