The next few days will be quite crucial for Captain America: Brave New World. The movie opened strong, but wasn't able to capitalize on the lack of direct competition in the subsequent days of its release. It's now sitting neither here nor there; it isn't an outright bomb, but it isn't a major hit yet either. In its third weekend of release, the fourth installment in the Captain America franchise — the first to feature star Anthony Mackie in the central role — is passing two milestones. Its performance this weekend will determine if it has enough super serum in its veins to pass the original film, Captain America: The First Avenger, at the global box office.

Even if it does, it'll be a rather hollow victory, considering the fact that The First Avenger debuted nearly 15 years ago. Brave New World has now generated over $150 million domestically, and as we speak, is passing the $300 million mark worldwide. By comparison, the first Captain America film concluded its run with $176 million domestically and $370 million worldwide. Against contemporary Marvel Cinematic Universe standards, the movie under-performed. But the MCU was hardly as monolithic as it would one day become.

On a positive note, Brave New World recently overtook The Marvels and The Incredible Hulk to escape from the lowest spot in the MCU's rankings. The movie is certainly close enough to the bottom of the barrel as far as reviews are concerned. Brave New World currently sits at a "rotten" 49% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, which is only marginally higher than the MCU's worst-rated movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Widely considered to be an under-performer as well, even Quantumania was able to gross over $470 million worldwide in its theatrical run, albeit against a reported budget of more than $300 million.

The Captain America Franchise Has Grossed Over $2.5 Billion Worldwide