Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World entered its third week of release with a fresh achievement under its belt. The superhero movie recently passed the $300 million mark at the worldwide box office after experiencing a hefty fall in its second weekend. But average audience response and mixed critical reviews seem to be coming into play now, as it struggles to attract crowds despite facing little competition. Brave New World is running uncontested in most territories across the world, but it's still among the lowest-grossing MCU movies of all time.

With $163 million domestically and another $178 million from overseas markets, the film's cumulative global haul now stands at $341 million. Brave New World has so far overtaken only The Marvels, which happens to be the biggest bomb in the MCU's history, and The Incredible Hulk, which was released back when the franchise wasn't the humongous cultural touchstone that it later became. In fact, Brave New World is still trailing Black Widow, which was released in the thick of the pandemic and had a major chunk of its box office revenue offset by a day-and-date release on Disney+ for a premium fee.

Directed by Julius Onah, Brave New World marks the theatrical debut of Anthony Mackie in the titular role. The character was played for over a decade by Chris Evans, who debuted in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger — another movie that Brave New World is yet to overtake — and last headlined Captain America: Civil War, which made over $1.1 billion worldwide. Brave New World opened to mixed reviews amid reports of a troubled production that led to significant re-shoots. It holds a "rotten" 49% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider's Aidan Kelley describing it as "one of the weakest entries in the decades-spanning franchise."

'Brave New World' Isn't As Expensive As Recent MCU Movies