Having completed a month and a half in theaters worldwide, Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World passed what will likely be its final global box office milestone. The superhero film hasn’t exactly broken past expectations, which were already at an all-time low thanks to the uneven run that Marvel movies have been having in the last five years. Barring a handful of hits, the once-indomitable studio has delivered a series of critical and commercial disappointments. This would have been unthinkable in the pre-pandemic era, but has unfortunately become increasingly common during the franchise’s latest “phase.” And Brave New World, despite its latest achievement, was unable to avoid the curse.

With over $190 million domestically and another $208 million from overseas markets, the movie has now made more than $400 million worldwide. Brave New World’s $400 million haul also puts it just $3 million shy of fellow Marvel movie Eternals, which debuted at a far more precarious time during the pandemic in 2021. Eternals was seen as a box office under-performer, especially in the context of its reported $200 million-plus production budget. Brave New World didn’t cost as much; according to reports, the film’s budget remained in the $180 million range. This is highly unusual, seeing as how most recent MCU movies have cost more than $250 million to produce.

In fact, films such as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels both cost around $300 million. Both movies also under-performed, with The Marvels becoming the first MCU movie not to break even. By the rule of thumb, Brave New World would’ve had to gross over $400 million to fall into the safe zone, which it seemingly has. But nobody can deny that the movie should’ve ideally done better. For starters, the Captain America brand has earned incredible goodwill over the years, thanks to Chris Evans’ run as the character. Secondly, Brave New World marked the theatrical debut of star Anthony Mackie as Captain America; he took over the mantle from Evans in Avengers: Endgame.

Can Marvel Bounce Back (Again)?