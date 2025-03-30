Now nearing two full months of release in theaters worldwide, Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World must come to terms with the fact that it simply hasn't performed well enough. It's still among the lowest-grossing installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will likely conclude its run in the bottom half of Marvel's all-time charts. That being said, Brave New World recently passed the all-important $400 million milestone globally — the benchmark for films of this size — as it aims to overtake fellow MCU movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at the worldwide box office.

With almost $200 million domestically and around $210 million from overseas markets, Brave New World's cumulative global haul now stands at $405 million. By comparison, Shang-Chi concluded its run with $432 million worldwide in mid-pandemic 2021, when several territories around the world were operating under tight restrictions. During the course of its run, Brave New World has been able to overtake MCU duds such as The Incredible Hulk, The Marvels, Captain America: The First Avenger, Black Widow (which debuted day-and-date on streaming), and Eternals.

It's still the second-lowest-grossing installment in the Captain America series, which also includes Captain America: The Winter Soldier ($714 million worldwide) and Captain America: Civil War (over $1.1 billion worldwide). Produced on a reported budget of $180 million, Brave New World can take solace in its low production costs offsetting its under-performance. Most superhero movies these days, and certainly most MCU movies, tend to cost over $200 million to produce. Directed by Julius Onah, Brave New World marks the theatrical debut of star Anthony Mackie as the titular superhero; it's a role that he took over from Chris Evans back in 2019.

Can Marvel Bounce Back (Again)?