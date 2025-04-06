After nearly two months of release in theaters worldwide, Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World is on its last legs. The superhero movie had a solid-enough debut at the box office, but couldn’t maintain the same momentum across the next few weeks. It remains among the lowest-grossing films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s history, but was able to pass the all-important $400 million mark globally some days ago. It’s mainly for optics, but anything less than $400 million for a film this size is considered disappointing. Directed by Julius Onah, Brave New World passed what will likely be its final milestone this week, as it prepares to land on digital soon.

With $199 million domestically so far, the movie will probably pass the $200 million mark by the end of its run. It will, however, remain the second-lowest-grossing Captain America movie ever, behind Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. Both those movies also grossed more globally, with Civil War concluding its run with over $1.1 billion. Brave New World, on the other hand, has now hit $410 million at the global box office, which means that it will probably not be able to overtake the $432 million lifetime haul of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi was released at a far more precarious time during the pandemic in 2021; it introduced a never-before-seen character to the MCU, and starred an untested actor, Simu Liu. Brave New World, on the other hand, marks the theatrical debut of Anthony Mackie in the titular role, which he took over from Chris Evans in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Mackie has been a part of the MCU for over a decade, and for Brave New World to under-perform this drastically is another reminder that, barring the occasional outlier, the MCU is not the infallible entity that it once was.

Can Marvel Bounce Back with 'Thunderbolts*' and 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'?