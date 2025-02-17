There's simply no doubting the huge pull of MCU titles at the box office. Captain America: Brave New World may have earned the worst CinemaScore for an MCU film ever, but that hasn't stopped it from flying to a huge box office opening, earning an eye-watering $180 million thus far worldwide. This opening weekend total is split between $88.5 million domestically and $92.4 million in overseas markets, shooting it straight to the top of this year's list of highest earners, albeit not against any particularly large blockbuster competition.

Because of this early success, the iconic Harrison Ford, who portrays the newly-elected President of the United States, Thaddeus Ross, has risen to new box office heights that keep his long and legendary career getting ever-better. Officially, thanks to Brave New World's opening of $180 million, Ford has risen above Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the list of highest-earners leading actors in domestic box office history. Brave New World's opening weekend exploits take Ford's domestic total to $4.32 billion according to The Numbers, which is roughly $140 million higher than The Rock's total.

Not only has Ford surpassed the Hollywood mainstay and WWE icon at the box office, but he's also officially entered the top 10 of all time, joining other prestigious names including Chris Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper, Tom Cruise, and Zoe Saldaña. The top 5 of said list reads like a who's who of the biggest in Hollywood talent, with fifth place going to Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson in fourth, Chris Pratt in third, second place held by Robert Downey Jr., and, with an astonishing $5.8 billion in first place, Samuel L. Jackson. It comes as no surprise to learn that a total of seven of the top 10 are members of the MCU.

'Captain America: Brave New World' Has Left Many Critics Unimpressed

Once again, critical and audience reception seems to be split, with Captain America: Brave New World receiving less-than-impressive critical reception, but a better public score if Rotten Tomatoes is an accurate measure. Currently, the latest MCU entry has a poor 50% on the review aggregator, but an 80% audience rating suggests mixed opinions across the board. The fourth installment in the Captain America series is also the theatrical debut of star Anthony Mackie in the titular role, with the likes of Ford, Liv Tyler, and Danny Ramirez also in the ensemble. In Aidan Kelley's review of the movie for Collider, he gave the film a 4/10, calling it "one of the weakest entries in the decades-spanning franchise," and adding, "Had this been a random C-list Marvel hero, that would be forgivable, but for a character as revered as Captain America, it's a huge disappointment."

Captain America: Brave New World's strong box office opening weekend sends Harrison Ford past The Rock in the list of the highest-earning lead actors in domestic box office history. You can catch the latest MCU entry in theaters now.