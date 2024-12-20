The Red Hulk (Harrison Ford) shines in new images from Captain America: Brave New World shared by Entertainment Weekly. The dangerous Marvel villain will do everything in his power to manipulate Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in the upcoming sequel. When that doesn't prove to be enough, President Ross will need to fight against the titular hero in an explosive showdown. The new images from Captain America: Brave New World present the Red Hulk during the daring confrontation he will have with the titular hero. Sam Wilson has faced many challenges before, but nothing compares to the President of the United States lashing out against him as a giant monster.

Captain America: Brave New World will follow Sam Wilson after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The miniseries showed the hero trying to embrace the mantle after Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) gave the shield to him back in Avengers: Endgame. While half of the world didn't accept him as the new Captain America, Sam Wilson will need to remain vigilant when a dangerous conspiracy is born in the MCU. With Steve Rogers out of the picture, the new Captain America needs to save the day before it's too late.

Julius Onah was the director responsible for bringing Captain America: Brave New World to life. Before working on the next exciting story from the MCU, Onah was involved with the development of The Cloverfield Paradox and Luce. The screenplay for the upcoming sequel was written by Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson and Matthew Orton. Spellman has worked on the story of Sam Wilson since the making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, meaning that there will likely be a seamless transition between the limited series and the movie.

'Brave New World' Paves the Way for the Future

Captain America: Brave New World will be the next step in the Multiverse Saga of the MCU. After Sam Wilson fights against the Red Hulk, Marvel Studios will work towards launching Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps on the big screen. Most of the current stories taking place in the MCU are building up to the release of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. At least one of the crossovers will see the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the franchise. But instead of stepping into the shoes of Tony Stark, the seasoned actor will portray the evil Doctor Doom.

Captain America: Brave New World premieres in theaters on February 14, 2024. Sam Wilson's previous adventure, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is streaming now on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

